Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

