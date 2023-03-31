Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.