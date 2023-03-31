CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

NYSE:JPM opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.