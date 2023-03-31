Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $50.87

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $49.82. Ciena shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 208,369 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Ciena Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Transactions at Ciena
In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.