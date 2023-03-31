Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $50.87

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $49.82. Ciena shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 208,369 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.