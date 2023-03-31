Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $374.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

