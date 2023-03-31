Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,684 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $6,480,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 75,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

