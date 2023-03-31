Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $114.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

