Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,695 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 258.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

