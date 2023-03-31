Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 52,600 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

