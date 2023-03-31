Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

