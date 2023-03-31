Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,972,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Price Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $226.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
