Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,519 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

