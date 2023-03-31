Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.