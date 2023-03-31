Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

