Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

