Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $340.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

