Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.98.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.