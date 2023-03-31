Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $493.55 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.12 and its 200 day moving average is $423.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

