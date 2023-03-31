Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.