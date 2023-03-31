Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

