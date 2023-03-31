Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.90.

Insider Activity

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $548.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.