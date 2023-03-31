Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

