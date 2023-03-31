Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

