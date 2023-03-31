Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

