Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $268.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

