Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 855,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.8 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

