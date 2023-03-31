Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $96.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

