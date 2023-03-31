Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

