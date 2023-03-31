Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

