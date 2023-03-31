Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

