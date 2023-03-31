Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $215.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

