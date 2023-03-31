Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

