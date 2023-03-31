Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.