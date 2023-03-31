Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $65.81 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

