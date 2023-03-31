Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

