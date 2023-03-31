Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,589 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.