Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $205.27 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day moving average is $259.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

