Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Waters by 1,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $304.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.85 and its 200 day moving average is $316.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.