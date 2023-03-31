Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

