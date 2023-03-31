Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $72.68 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

