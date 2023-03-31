Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,832 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

