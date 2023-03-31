Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

