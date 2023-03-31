Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,180 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prudential by 292.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Prudential by 21.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 15.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,547.50.

Prudential Stock Up 2.1 %

Prudential Increases Dividend

Prudential stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential plc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

