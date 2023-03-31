Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 142 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in argenx by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in argenx by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $369.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.45 and its 200 day moving average is $371.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

