Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,299 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

