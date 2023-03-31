Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

