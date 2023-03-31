Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.91 and a twelve month high of $249.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

