Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,086 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

