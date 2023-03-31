Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.