Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,621 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

